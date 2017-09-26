TPD sending universal message to Toledoans

Could the murder of DeAsia Wallace have been prevented if onlookers pulled their phones out to call 9-1-1 rather then to post video live to Facebook? That's something police will never know, but they're taking a stance when it comes to recording crimes on Facebook.

Of course video can help in an investigation, but TPD Chief Kral along with detectives on this case, are asking witnesses to call 9-1-1 rather than post video to Facebook.

They would rather prevent a crime then have evidence for an investigation.

There are several calls that Toledo 911 dispatchers received on Sunday after 4 p.m. about the fight that resulted in Wallace's death. The phone call below is the one being released at the time.

But Police said the first call alerting them about a fight came in at 4:32 p.m. when shortly two minutes later, at 4:35 p.m., a call came in reporting shots fired.

Police said based off the Facebook live videos, the fight lasted much longer than just two minutes before the gunfire.

Chief Kral took to twitter with a message that asks Toledoans to say something when they see something.

Please Toledoans, if you see something, say something. Call 9-1-1. Don't just Facebook Live it!!! Let's keep each other safe! — Chief George Kral (@gkraltoledo) September 25, 2017

It's a universal message from all of TPD. That same message was heard in a news conference Monday.

"A phone call about 10 minutes earlier to the police wouldn't have hurt to try to help us stop it or stop it before it gets to this level. We would much rather be dealing with a fight then be dealing with a murder," said TPD Lieutenant Dan Gerken.

There are however many people on Facebook commenting saying police were called earlier about the fight, but since there were not weapons seen at the time, police wouldn't respond.

Police said according to dispatcher records, that is not the case.

