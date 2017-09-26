Mayor Hicks-Hudson asking for Lake Erie to be declared impaired

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson sent letters to both Governor Kasich and President Trump on Tuesday asking for Lake Erie to be on impaired status.

Just the day before her request, Hicks-Hudson said she believes declaring Lake Erie impaired is just a feel good thing, and instead, city leaders should be partnering with local and regional officials to fix this.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson's opponent in the Toledo Mayoral race, Lucas County Treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz, already stated Monday that he believed Lake Erie should be declared impaired.

"We need to declare Lake Erie impaired. Do you know why? Because it is impaired and we should never be afraid to tell the truth about a problem, we will never solve a problem, if we don't even admit it exists,” said Kapszukiewicz.

