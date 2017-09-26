Country duo Maddie & Tae to perform at the ProMedica Concert Series

Country duo Maddie & Tae will will rock Toledo's riverfront as part of the ProMedica Concert Series.

Nationally acclaimed country singers Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye rose to fame with their hit singe, "Girl in a Country Song". They are only the third female duo in the history of the Billboard Country singles chart to have a number one debut single.

The pair also won Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Country Song for "Fly" at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards.

"ProMedica's mission to improve health and well-being into all aspects of life includes continued involvement in downtown revitalization and improving the overall quality of life in the region," said Randy Oostra, ProMedica President and CEO. "Maddie and Tae will bring family-friendly entertainment to the area and offer a great opportunity to experience downtown Toledo's waterfront this fall. We look forward to bringing and up-and-coming national act to Toledo."

You can watch Maddie & Tae preform in Toledo on October 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance through Ticketmaster, the Huntington Center box office or at the door.

Children ages two and under get in the concert for free.

Parking for the concert is available in the ProMedica Parking Depot at 200 Jefferson Avenue.

