Former ESPN anchor will head to BGSU

Jay Crawford and Bowling Green State University announced he will take his talents to the university as an executive in residence later this fall.

30 yrs ago I left BGSU ready for a career in TV. While I wait 2 yrs for my non-compete to expire I'll spend time in BG to help students! — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) September 26, 2017

Jay Crawford is a longtime sports broadcaster, spending time as an anchor on ESPN. Crawford is also an alumnus of BGSU.

"Jay has left his mark on the sports and communications industry, and we are so pleased that he has agreed to share this wealth of knowledge with our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends," said BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey.

Crawford graduated from BGSU in 1987 and has since made a name for himself in the sports industry, from calling the Little League World Series to anchoring ESPN's SportsCenter.

"When students ask about colleges, I always push BGSU. My experience here was a springboard to my career. Being asked to come back to the place where I learned so much, and met my wife Tracy, is an honor," Crawford said. "I'm excited about the future of Bowling Green State University and eager to give back to students pursuing careers in media, communication and sport management."

As an executive in residence, Crawford will share his expertise with students and faculty in the School of Media and Communication and in the Department of Sport Management with student-athletes.

The executive-in-residence program will feature mentorship opportunities, classroom lectures and special event appearances.

