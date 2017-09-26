Toledo Clinic Urgent Care System receives national accreditation

The Toledo Clinic Urgent Care System has received formal certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, or AAAHC.

They are the first privately-owned urgent care system in Ohio to be recognized by the AAAHC.

AAAHC is the leader in developing standards to advance and promote patient safety, quality care and value for ambulatory healthcare.

AAAHC measured the Toledo Clinic Urgent Care System against pre-established standards reflecting the highest and best practices currently in the field.

"Our strategic priorities at the Toledo Clinic and quality, value and access. This accreditation provides our patients with assurances from a national organization that our urgent care facilities support all three of these priorities," said Moshir Jacob, primary care physician at the Toledo Clinic.

Urgent care centers are becoming more important in the delivery of healthcare around the United States. The number of urgent care centers increased by almost 1,000 between 2015 and 2016, according to the Urgent Care Association of America.

