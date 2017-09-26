TPD looking for identity thief - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD looking for identity thief

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for man accused of identity theft.

Police say the man was involved in a recent identity theft case in the area.

If you recognize him or have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

