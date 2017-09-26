Jimmy John's armed robbery suspect arrested moments after crime

Police apprehended a suspect moment's after he robbed a Toledo restaurant on Monday.

The robbery occurred at the Jimmy John's located on Adams Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police were patrolling in the downtown area when a robbery call came in.

Immediately after hearing the call, police said they were pursing the robber on foot.

Police said they already had their eye on the man named Mark Larkett because he looked suspicious and was holding his waistband.

After obtaining a description of the robber, they realized Larkett matched the description.

Police quickly caught Larkett and took him into custody.

Police also recovered a gun and money from the robbery.

The money was returned to Jimmy John's.

