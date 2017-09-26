Princeton Review names BGSU a 'green college'

Bowling Green State University is among the nation's most environmentally responsible colleges, according to the 2017 Princeton Review Guide to 375 Green Colleges.

The guide, released Sept. 20, profiles colleges “with the most exceptional commitments to sustainability based on their academic offerings and career preparation for students, campus policies, initiatives and activities.”

BGSU was on the 2016 list as well.

“We are pleased that our sustainability efforts have once again been recognized by the Princeton Review guide,” said BGSU President Mary Ellen Mazey. “This recognition honors the students, faculty and staff who have taken leadership roles in making us a more environmentally aware and responsible institution.”

In 2012, Mazey signed the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, lending BGSU’s support to promote climate neutrality and sustainability. In 2014, BGSU submitted its Climate Action Plan and began to implement it.

The Princeton Review chose colleges based on “Green Rating” scores tallied using data from the 2016-17 application. Schools with Green Rating scores of 80 or higher made it into the 2017 guide.

“We strongly recommend BGSU and the other fine institutions in this guide to the many environmentally minded students who seek to study and live at green colleges,” said The Princeton Review’s Robert Franek, senior vice president-publisher.

School profiles in the Green Colleges Guide include “Green Facts,” details on such things as the availability of transportation alternatives and whether the school employs a sustainability officer. They also provide information about each school’s admission requirements, cost and financial aid and student body statistics.

