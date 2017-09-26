Ohio Means Jobs, Goodwill team up to help those in need

We all have some extra clothes in the closet that we could get rid of.

Two local organizations are teaming up Tuesday with the goal of putting clothes of the backs of people in need.

So instead of waiting, start cleaning out that closet today to help those that might need them more than you.

You can donate those clothes to a clothing driving going on with Ohio Means Jobs and Goodwill.

Tonia Saunders of Ohio Means Jobs said that partnership between Ohio Means Jobs and Goodwill just made sense.

"We decided to join forces with Goodwill because we are all basically working with the same clientele. We have hundreds of individuals that come through our door who are looking for job opportunities and supportive services. Goodwill is doing some great work here in the community and it was kind of a no-brainer for us to forge this partnership with them to align our services together," Saunders said.

The two organizations are asking people to come drop off clothes to Goodwill. When you make a donation, mention Ohio Means Jobs Lucas County so they get credit for the donation.

"Then we'll be able to issue out vouchers. So individuals that may need interview clothing or need some supportive service items, they'll have that choice. They can take those vouchers and redeem them at Goodwill stores in Northwest Ohio," said Saunders.

Donations can also be dropped off at the Ohio Means Jobs Center located at 1301 Monroe Street until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

