Captain Phillips set to visit the Glass City

Captain Richard Phillips will visit the Glass City on October 5.

Captain Phillips, a merchant mariner and author, is the man who inspired the movie, starring Tom Hanks, of the same name. He and his crew were taken hostage by pirates near Somalia in 2009.

Captain Phillips employed many tactics to ensure the safety of the crew during the hostage situation, eventually leading them put of danger.

Phillips is set to be the featured speaker for an event held by the Erie Shores Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

WTOL's Dan Cummins will emcee the event.

The event is part of the 100th anniversary activities at Camp Miakonda.

The event will be held in the Glass Pavilion of the Toledo Art Museum from 6 a.m to 9 p.m.

