Woman admits to hooking former TPD officer up with teen

A woman accepted a plea deal offer from the state and admitted in court that she helped a former TPD officer have sex with a teen girl.

The plea deal helped Arnecya Talley Moore get a break in her case. By pleading guilty to procuring and soliciting on Monday, her two other serious charges were dropped.

The deal was struck after Arnecya agreed to testify in the Michael Moore Trial.

She told the judge that she met Officer Moore and built a professional relationship with him while he worked in the undercover drug unit for TPD. However after some time, she said she arranged for Officer Moore to have sex for cash with with a teen girl on multiple occasions.

She will be sentenced in November but will be expected to tell jurors in the Michael Moore trial the same things she said in court on Monday.

Michael Moore did lose his job as a Toledo Police officer after being charged with these crimes.

He is currently going through a divorce as well. His trial for the case is scheduled to begin in October.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.