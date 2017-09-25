Community leaders react to deadly shooting in central Toledo

A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
A weak cold front will finally bring cooler air by Wednesday with highs closer to 80 degrees.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
Ohio University's new "freedom of expression" policy has been met with opposition by students.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A two-man field of Republicans jockeying to challenge Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018 could soon double in size.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Lucas County Health Assessment conference says their is an increase in depression and suicide in the community.More >>
The Lucas County Health Assessment conference says their is an increase in depression and suicide in the community.More >>
Detroit Public Schools planned on having half days Monday because of the heat.More >>
Detroit Public Schools planned on having half days Monday because of the heat.More >>
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson will discuss her vision for Toledo's neighborhoods Monday afternoon.More >>
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson will discuss her vision for Toledo's neighborhoods Monday afternoon.More >>
While the algae bloom on Lake Erie continues to thrive in this warm weather, the scene along the Maumee River in downtown is looking worse. DMore >>
While the algae bloom on Lake Erie continues to thrive in this warm weather, the scene along the Maumee River in downtown is looking worse. DMore >>
A woman accepted a plea deal offer from the state and admitted in court that she helped a former TPD officer have sex with a teen girl.More >>
A woman accepted a plea deal offer from the state and admitted in court that she helped a former TPD officer have sex with a teen girl.More >>