September Heat Wave: End in Sight

This incredible September heat wave will come to an end soon.
Monday's high of 92° at Toledo Express Airport is a record.
The previous record of 91° stood for over 125 years.
Some relief can be expected Wednesday. Back to normal can be expected Thursday.
Tuesday will make it six consecutive 90° days for Toledo.
The record high is 92° set in 1998. We may tie or break that record.
A cold front will move through early Wednesday. There is only a slight chance
of a shower. Humidity levels will drop late making for a nice sunset.
Next weekend is looking dry and much more comfortable. Enjoy!
Robert Shiels WTOL
