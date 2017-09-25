September Heat Wave: End in Sight

This incredible September heat wave will come to an end soon.

Monday's high of 92° at Toledo Express Airport is a record.

The previous record of 91° stood for over 125 years.

Some relief can be expected Wednesday. Back to normal can be expected Thursday.

Tuesday will make it six consecutive 90° days for Toledo.

The record high is 92° set in 1998. We may tie or break that record.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday. There is only a slight chance

of a shower. Humidity levels will drop late making for a nice sunset.

Next weekend is looking dry and much more comfortable. Enjoy!

Robert Shiels WTOL