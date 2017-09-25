Findlay mayor appointed to children, health, human services chai - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay mayor appointed to children, health, human services chair

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay's mayor, Lydia Mihalik, has been appointed as the Chair of the United States Conference of Mayors Standing Committee on Children, Health and Human Services.

The conference of mayors work together to provide a safer, stronger, healthier and more inclusive communities.

In her new position, Mayor Mihalik has a say in policies related issues in health. That includes obesity, healthcare, children's issues, substance use disorders and aging issues.

