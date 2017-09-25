TPD searching for second gunman in shooting that left one dead, two wounded

A 16-year-old is behind bars after police say he is responsible for killing one woman and injuring a teenager. But police are also on the hunt for the gunman who initially shot the 16-year-old gunman.

The shooting happened on Upton Avenue and Macomber Street near Ottawa Park around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were responding to a call about a fight at the scene's location. While on their way, the incident escalated to a shooting.

When crews arrived, they found 20-year-old Deasia Wallace suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to ProMedica Toledo hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Wallace was a 2015 Scott High School graduate.

Tanaysia Young, 15, was also shot. She was taken to Toledo ProMedica hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Emmanuel Garner, 16, allegedly shot both Young and Wallace.

Garner was located and arrested at Mercy St. Vincent's hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound as well.

Police are working to find the gunman who shot Garner. They are using a Facebook video of the scene to help assist with their search, however they wish the people recording would have called them instead.

"It hinders us from getting a call out because people would rather video tape then call police so that is definitely a hindrance like in this case it blew up to something bigger then it needed to be and we could have possibly stopped it," said TPD's Lieutenant Dan Gerken.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson also expressed her thoughts on the shooting.

"“I am angry and saddened by the events that took place on Sunday. I have been working to call attention to these senseless shootings," said Hicks-Hudson. "I want to remind members of our community that the Toledo Police Department is here to respond when you need help. If you see something, say something.”

This isn't the first run-in with the law for Garner who has one felony on his record already. He is being charged with murder and felonious assault.

He turns 17 later this year, therefore there is a possibility of him being tried as an adult for this case.

Police are asking for the public's help, especially those who witnessed the fight and shooting. They're asking anyone with any leads on the second gunman to call Crime Stopper. 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.