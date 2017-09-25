Money Talks News: Avoiding counterfeits

"You get what you pay for." It's an old expression that maybe your mother taught you. But with so many counterfeit products out there, it may ring true more than ever.

Publication '24/7 Wall Street' says the number one category of knockoffs is apparel and accessories. Next was consumer electronics and third was footwear.

Buying fakes is never right because your just taking money out of the pocket of a creator. So how can avoid buying fakes?

Fire and foremost, look at the price. Remember, many people buy counterfeit products because they think they are getting a deal. But if it's too good to be true, it is.

Also consider the venue where it is being sold. If it is an established website, you likely will not be ripped off.

Look at seller's reviews, complaints and Better Business Bureau status. The business should have clear contact information, including a physical mailing address and phone number.

Check the manufacturer's website for authorized dealers. If you're buying the item new, the merchant should appear on their list.

If you're buying the item used, use your common service. Make use of an escrow service. Also, hire an expert to appraise the item before you pay for it.

To learn more on how to avoid buying counterfeits, head to Money Talks News and search for "Shopping."

