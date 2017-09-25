Thousands register for Races for the Cure in Findlay and Toledo

Thousands of runners packed downtown Toledo, Sunday all with a common goal; to find a cure for breast cancer.

While it's pretty early to give hard numbers, Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio's early count of registered participants is between 7,000 and 8,000 in Toledo, though there were probably between 15,000 and 18,000 people on site.

"We welcome everyone to come out for the race, but we do hope that the people who didn't register and saw all the good that was being done, will consider making a donation," said Desmond Strooh with Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio.

In Findlay, about 3,000 people registered for the race, which celebrated its 5th year. The early numbers for both Races are about the same as last year, or slightly down.

Komen said it's still on track for its $1,000,000 total fundraising goal for the year.

"Donations made by individuals, donations made by companies. The big chunk of it does come from race registration," Strooh said. He added that the rest comes from sponsorships and other fundraisers throughout the year.

Twenty-five percent of donations goes to national research to find a cure. Seventy-five percent is used for community outreach.

"Through those grants, women get mammograms, diagnostic services, cancer treatment," said Strooh. "They also get such mundane things as Meijer gift cards. They get gas cards. So they can get to to their treatments, get to their mammograms."

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so here.

