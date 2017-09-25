Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson to discuss her vision for Toled - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson to discuss her vision for Toledo neighborhoods

(Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson) (Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson will discuss her vision for Toledo's neighborhoods Monday afternoon.

She will explain how she plans to extend the city's downtown revival plan she started over the past two years. 

The conference will be held on 117th street, downtown around 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly