Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson discussed her vision for Toledo neighborhoods

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson discussed her vision for Toledo's neighborhoods Monday afternoon. She spoke along with a community activist about expanding the work that’s been done to improve downtown Toledo.

She plans on doing this using Community Development Block Grant dollars, and listening to the needs of neighbors.

"We cannot sit in [One] Government Center and dictate what the neighbors and neighborhoods want or need," Mayor Hicks-Hudson said. "But we need to listen to them and from there you go out and talk and fashion a plan together."

Hicks-Hudson says no neighborhood’s needs are the same, but it is time city leaders start focusing on improvements.

She said the vacant lot map is one part of this, and she wants to continue other ventures to clean up the city.

