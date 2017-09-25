Toledo mayoral candidates encourages city to be aggressive with opportunities

Toledo residents have about six weeks left to determine who will be mayor of the city between two candidates.

Wade Kapszukiewicz, one of the two candidates, kicked off his general election campaign Monday morning with one of his main ideas ; going after a bid to bring Amazon's second headquarters to Toledo.

Dayton has already applied for it and Detroit is in the process of applying and is asking for partners.

Both Ann Arbor and Windsor have out saying that they want to join Detroit on it, which has left Kapszukiewicz questioning "why hasn't Toledo tried yet?"

Kapszukiewicz said the city has sent a letter but said that Toledo city leaders should be standing up and shouting that Toledo is ready for something like this.

He also admits that Toledo may not have a chance but the city will never know for sure it doesn't try.

The second headquarters is promised to invest $5 billion in construction and create 50,000 jobs.

This idea of bringing the headquarters to Toledo coincides with Kapszukiewicz's idea of bringing Toledo's confidence back up and changing the self-perception of the city. He said the way to do this, is to be aggressive about opportunities like this one.

"This isn't about making sure that page four of the application was properly collated and stapled and there is no smudges. This is not about the application, this is about the sense of civic pride and the ability that we can compete for this and we can do this. That requires a leadership style that is loud and proud," Kapszukiewicz said.

The other candid, incumbent Paula Hicks-Hudson will also hold a news conference Monday afternoon.

WTOL 11 will keep you updated on where both candidates stand on a variety of issues on WTOL 11 News at 5 and 6.

