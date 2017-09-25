Gas main leak blocks traffic in downtown Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Gas main leak blocks traffic in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Constructions crews have cute a four-inch gas main in downtown Toledo.

The gas leak occurred at Adams and Superior Streets and has closed the street for one block.

Police and fire crews have stopped all vehicle and pedestrian traffic in that area for the time being.

