Lucas County's overall health reviewed

Lucas County will soon learn how it ranks in the health.

Health officials finished their briefing on the overall community health Monday afternoon.

The assessment broke down how children, teens and adults are faring with their health on a variety of topics.

Those findings help determine priorities and action steps for the next three years within the community.

WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the results.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.