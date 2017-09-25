27-year-old man stabbed in deadly domestic dispute, 19-year-old girlfriend in custody

27-year-old man stabbed in deadly domestic dispute, 19-year-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Lima early Monday morning. 

The dispute occurred at the Lima West Apartments on North Cole Street around 2 a.m.

Police say they found a 27-year-old black male from Toledo unconscious in the apartment when they arrived. 

Police say the man had been stabbed during a domestic dispute. 

Emergency personnel worked to save his life at the scene, but the man later died at St. Rita's Medical Center from apparent stab wounds. 

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The woman is being held at the Allen County Jail. 

No names are being released until the victim's family is notified. 

