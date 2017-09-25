A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.

In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.

Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cricket store

Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cricket store

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicious of murder.

27-year-old man stabbed in deadly domestic dispute, 19-year-old girlfriend in custody

27-year-old man stabbed in deadly domestic dispute, 19-year-old girlfriend in custody

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.

Young woman dies in central Toledo shooting, suspect in custody

Young woman dies in central Toledo shooting, suspect in custody

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Lima early Monday morning.

The dispute occurred at the Lima West Apartments on North Cole Street around 2 a.m.

Police say they found a 27-year-old black male from Toledo unconscious in the apartment when they arrived.

Police say the man had been stabbed during a domestic dispute.

Emergency personnel worked to save his life at the scene, but the man later died at St. Rita's Medical Center from apparent stab wounds.

Police say the man's 19-year-old girlfriend was taken into custody on suspicion of murder.

The woman is being held at the Allen County Jail.

No names are being released until the victim's family is notified.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.