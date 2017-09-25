Should states ban abortions when Down syndrome diagnosed?

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and DAVID CRARY

Associated Press

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (AP) - Parental love. Women's rights. The trust between doctor and patient. These are some of emotional issues at play as Ohio becomes the latest state to consider banning abortion if it's based on a diagnosis that a baby would be born with Down syndrome.

Physicians convicted of performing an abortion under such circumstances could be charged with a fourth-degree felony, stripped of their medical license and held liable for legal damages under the proposal. The pregnant woman would face no criminal liability.

Backers argue terminating pregnancies in such cases is a form of discrimination stemming for misinformation and society's growing perfectionism.

Opponents say the measure would undercut a woman's legal right to an abortion and harm the doctor-patient relationship.

The National Down Syndrome Society has not taken a position.

