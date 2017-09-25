Motorcyclist dies of serious injuries after motorcycle crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Monroe County on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Grafton Road near North Stoney Creed Road in Frenchtown Township around 11 a.m.

Police say 26-year-old Devin Staelgraeve of Monroe was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and crossed the center line. Staelgraeve hit a car that was driving in the other direction.

Staelgraeve was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton with serious injuries.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and sought treatment at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Staelgraeve was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

