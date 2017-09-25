Car vs. motorcycle leaves cyclist in hospital with serious injuries

Police were on the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Monroe County on Sunday.

The crash occurred on Grafton Road near North Stoney Creed Road in Frenchtown Township around 11 a.m.

Police say 25-year-old Monroe man was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and crossed the center line. The motorcycle hit a car that was driving in the other direction.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton with serious injuries.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and sought treatment at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor as the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

