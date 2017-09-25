Dog shot during shots-fired incident

Police were on the scene of a report of shots fired on Thursday.

The incident occurred on the 1200 block of Bancroft Street around 6 a.m.

Police say they were flagged down by a man who was sleeping in his car when he was awoken by gunshots.

Witnesses say they saw two black males trying to get into the house on Bancroft, then tried to open the doors of the vehicle where the man was sleeping.

Police say this was followed by three to four gunshots.

The man in the vehicle said he discovered that his dog had been shot.

The males fled the scene but were eventually stopped by police.