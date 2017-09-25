TFD fights back-to-back morning fires - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD fights back-to-back morning fires

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire was on the scene of a vacant house fire early Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Virginia Street around 1 a.m.

The fire ripped through the boarded-up house, completely destroying it.

Crews say the home will be torn down.

This fire occurred just before another fire a few miles away on Indiana Avenue

