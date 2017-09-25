Mother, 5-year-old daughter escape house fire

Police were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue.

The woman who lives in the home said she was woke up by the sound of glass shattering and smoke in the house.

She said she got her five-year-old daughter out of the house safely and called 911.

She believes someone threw something into the house, causing the fire.

The fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

