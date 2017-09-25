Rollover crash sends 3 to hospital

Police were on the scene of a rollover crash in Perrysburg Township early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on northbound I-75 near mile marker 189 around 1 a.m.

Police say both vehicles were traveling northbound when one of the vehicles clipped the other from behind.

This caused that vehicle to go off the roadway and flip over.

Two people from that vehicle and the driver of the vehicle that hit them were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.