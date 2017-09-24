Glass City Goat Gals bringing rural experiences to central Toledo

Maaaaaaaaah…

It’s a sound you might hear as you drive through central Toledo starting on Sunday.

Don’t be startled though, the goats you are hearing are supposed to be there.

The Glass City Goat Gals have established a goat farm, community park and garden on Mentor St. off Cherry between Central and Manhattan.

According to their website the new urban agribusiness aims at being a “gathering place for families, friends, and the community to socialize and mingle with the goats” as well as potentially creating jobs for the community.

The Goat Gals also want to use the farm as an educational resource for local schools and colleges.

One of the founders of the farm, Elizabeth Harris, worked with the Lucas County Land Bank to tear down 15 vacant homes in the area to create the goat pasture.

The group also started the Green Team summer youth program to help local at risk kids participate in urban farming.

