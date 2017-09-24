Person stabbed in parking lot of Findlay Planet Fitness

The Findlay Police say a man was stabbed at the Planet Fitness on Tiffin Ave. on Sunday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

According to Police, two men, one aged 32 and the other 41, were fighting in the parking lot of the fitness center when one of them was stabbed multiple times.

The man that was stabbed was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The second man took himself to the ER.

Police are continuing to investigate.

