Police release name of motorcyclist killed in US 24 crash in western Lucas County

A motorcyclist is dead after a bad crash on US 24 in western Lucas County on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Todd A. Switzer, 48, of Paulding was driving east on US 24 just before 6 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Switzer was not wearing a helmet.

