Young woman dies in central Toledo shooting, suspect in custody

One person is dead and another is in custody following a central Toledo shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.near Ottawa Park around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the shooting began when a large fight of around 20 to 60 people broke out. 

Police arrived to the scene to find 20-year-old Deasia Wallace suffering from at least one gunshot wound. 

Wallace was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Wallace graduated from Scott High School in 2015.

Police say 15-year-old Tanaysia Young was also shot, and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injury. 

Police say they have arrested 16-year-old Emannuel Garner for the shootings.

Police say they found Garner at St. Vincent's Hospital where he was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Garner is being held in the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center and is being charged with murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

