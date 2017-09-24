Police investigating multiple-person shooting in central Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating multiple-person shooting in central Toledo

Police are responding to a shooting in central Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

The investigation is centered around Upton Ave. and Macomber St.near Ottawa Park.

According to police, at least two people were shot, and at least one of those people was taken to the hospital.

