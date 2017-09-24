Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: September 21, 2017

Democrat David Pepper explains what Donald Trump and the republican party may have had to win Over Ohio goes into detail about his own party

And then, they just celebrated a century of University of Toledo football.

The winningest coach in Rocket football history is also the winningest coach at the University of Missouri. Gary Pinkel played college football for Kent State on the same team with a guy named Nick Saban, who now coaches Alabama.

Jerry welcomes coach Pinkel back to Toledo.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.