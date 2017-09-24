Toledo's Race for the Cure filled downtown with faith, hope, positivity in finding cure

Making a difference is what Race for the Cure is all about; not just breast cancer awareness, but research to find a cure.

The heat didn't stand in anyone's way at Toledo's 24th annual Race for the Cure Sunday morning.

"Next year I'm going to try to actually run. This year, it was a little hot for that," said Deeaundrea Cartier, a breast cancer survivor.

The race was easily an experience for the books. But for those participating who survived breast cancer, the day was nothing short of a dream.

"Seeing all the survivors, and the parade, when I walked down that street and I look at the five year and the 10 year and the 25 and the 40 and the 50 year survivors, it gives you hope. And that's what it's all about. Hope," said Cartier.

Every person who WTOL 11 spoke with, had a story and testimony of why they were running which was inspiring beyond belief.

"My son was deployed to Afghanistan seven days after I got my diagnosis so it was a lot for us as a family but you know we were strong and had a lot of support," Rena Raeger, a breast cancer survivor.

Since it was founded in 1999, Komen Northwest Ohio has invested $11 million in local breast health agencies and organizations. While this can easily sound like just a statistic, to survivors, this money has helped in what makes this disease all the more real.

"I just turned in my donation and the woman said that I would probably pay for at lease five women to get what I got so I remember that being such a lifesaver so it felt good to give back," said Cartier.

This year's race downtown brought in 12,000 people. And within those 12,000 people were stories of positivity, faith and hope that one day, a cure will eventually be found.

