Two drivers recovering from three-car crash

Relief will arrive by Wednesday as fall ushers in by next weekend.More >>
Relief will arrive by Wednesday as fall ushers in by next weekend.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit in east Toledo Sunday morning.More >>
Toledo police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was hit in east Toledo Sunday morning.More >>
Two drivers are recovering from an injury crash that happened in Marion Township.More >>
Two drivers are recovering from an injury crash that happened in Marion Township.More >>
A driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an electric pole Sunday morning in south Toledo.More >>
A driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an electric pole Sunday morning in south Toledo.More >>
A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries after a crash with a car Saturday night.More >>
A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries after a crash with a car Saturday night.More >>
The 15th annual “They Walked Here Before Us,” A Woodland Indian Celebration, is happening this weekend at The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area in Perrysburg. It’s two days of art, food, stories, dancing, and more, all celebrating Native American culture.More >>
The 15th annual “They Walked Here Before Us,” A Woodland Indian Celebration, is happening this weekend at The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area in Perrysburg. It’s two days of art, food, stories, dancing, and more, all celebrating Native American culture.More >>