Two drivers recovering from three-car crash

Two drivers are recovering from an injury crash that happened in Marion Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 12 and Township Road.

Troopers said Thelma Sparks, 89, and Addie Moore,76, crashed at the intersection which caused Addie's car to collide with Victoria Wurm's car, 29, while Sparks's car crashed into a utility pole.

Both Thelma and Addie are recovering at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Sparks was cited for failure to yield at the intersection.

