Driver recovers from injuries after crashing into pole

A driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an electric pole Sunday morning in south Toledo.

The crash happened on Hawley Street near Western Avenue just before 2 a.m.

According to police, the driver crashed into the pole after losing control of the vehicle.

The electric pole didn't appear to have any serious damages.

Alcohol did not appear to be factor.

