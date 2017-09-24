Motorcyclist recovering from injuries after crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Motorcyclist recovering from injuries after crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries after a crash with a car Saturday night.

The crash happened at Monroe Street and Flanders Road around 10:30 p.m.

Toledo police said a driver crashed with motorcyclist while trying to turn into a parking.

The driver was cited for incident. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

