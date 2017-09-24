TPD searching for hit-and-run driver - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for hit-and-run driver

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after they hit another car in east Toledo Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the 2300 block of Woodford Street around 2 a.m.

Police said the driver hit another car and took off. The driver who was hit was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

