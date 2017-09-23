Two-day gathering in Perrysburg celebrates woodland Indian traditions

The 15th annual “They Walked Here Before Us,” A Woodland Indian Celebration, is happening this weekend at The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area in Perrysburg.

It’s two days of art, food, games, stories, dancing, and more, all celebrating Native American culture.

Jamie Oxendine, who helped organize the event, said the location has rich history.

"We chose this spot because we know for a fact an Odawa Village sat in this spot back in the day you might say, 200 years ago, or maybe 300 years ago," said Oxendine.

It’s estimated the village was made up of hundreds of families and thousands of people.

Oxendine says the event is important because it helps educate people on Native American culture.

"One of my biggest things is trying to dispel the stereotypes of our people and our culture. That one, we're still here, and two, the beauty of our culture, so we invite everyone to come out and enjoy and see what our culture is really like,” said Oxendine.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in the dancing.

"Whenever we say intertribal, that’s a word we use for all tribes to come together, not just one tribe doing their dance. So non-natives are welcome to circle the dance with us,” said Oxendine.

The celebration continues on Sunday starting at 10 a.m. and going until 5 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors 60 and over, $2 for children 5-11 and free for children under 4.

The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area is at 27174 Hull Prairie Road on the south side of the Maumee River from Blue Grass Island in Perrysburg.

