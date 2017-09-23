Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on Woodville and Nevada

An accident on Woodville Rd. and Nevada in east Toledo put one person in the hospital on Saturday evening.

According to Toledo Police the accident between a motorcycle and car happened around 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital but their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

