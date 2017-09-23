Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on Woodville and Nevada

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on Woodville and N - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An accident on Woodville Rd. and Nevada in east Toledo put one person in the hospital on Saturday evening.

According to Toledo Police the accident between a motorcycle and car happened around 8:20 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital but their injuries are unknown at this time.

Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

