Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.More >>
Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.More >>
In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.More >>
In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.More >>
A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.More >>
A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.More >>
Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.More >>
Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.More >>
Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.More >>
Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.More >>
Relief will arrive by Wednesday as fall ushers in by next weekend.More >>
Relief will arrive by Wednesday as fall ushers in by next weekend.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The 15th annual “They Walked Here Before Us,” A Woodland Indian Celebration, is happening this weekend at The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area in Perrysburg. It’s two days of art, food, stories, dancing, and more, all celebrating Native American culture.More >>
The 15th annual “They Walked Here Before Us,” A Woodland Indian Celebration, is happening this weekend at The Buttonwood Park/Betty C. Black Recreation Area in Perrysburg. It’s two days of art, food, stories, dancing, and more, all celebrating Native American culture.More >>
Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene.More >>
Police, fire and EMS all responded to the scene.More >>
Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.More >>
Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.More >>
This year's Race for the Cure in Findlay is taking place right in the middle of a September heat wave. Temperatures at race time will be in the 70s. By midday expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under bright sunshine. This would be a hot and oppressive day right in the middle of summer, let alone in late September. Be sure to prepare for the conditions by drinking plenty of fluids and considering wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.More >>
This year's Race for the Cure in Findlay is taking place right in the middle of a September heat wave. Temperatures at race time will be in the 70s. By midday expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under bright sunshine. This would be a hot and oppressive day right in the middle of summer, let alone in late September. Be sure to prepare for the conditions by drinking plenty of fluids and considering wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.More >>
It was a bigger celebration than usual for the Findlay Race for the Cure Saturday that garnered 5,000 participants for the fifth year anniversary.More >>
It was a bigger celebration than usual for the Findlay Race for the Cure Saturday that garnered 5,000 participants for the fifth year anniversary.More >>