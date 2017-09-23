Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

A Toledo police officer was allegedly assaulted by a suspect while executing a warrant.

In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.

Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cricket store

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

Monroe Police say a 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and blunt-force trauma to the head on Saturday.

After investigating, police found evidence of narcotics and narcotics sales in their car.

Police say they determined the shooting and an altercation had happened in Toledo.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Toledo and is in stable condition.

Toledo Police have taken over the investigation.

