Toledo shooting leads to arrests of three people on drug charges in Monroe

MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

Three people are in jail on narcotics charges after bringing their friend to the hospital in Monroe, MI with a gunshot wound.

Monroe Police say a 21-year-old man was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and blunt-force trauma to the head on Saturday.

After investigating, police found evidence of narcotics and narcotics sales in their car.

Police say they determined the shooting and an altercation had happened in Toledo.

The victim was taken to the hospital in Toledo and is in stable condition.

Toledo Police have taken over the investigation.

