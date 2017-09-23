Police say the man stole an unknown amount of cigarettes and began chasing the gas station clerk when the clerk started walking towards the front counter.

Police say the men threw a woman on the floor who was in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police say the vehicle was occupied by two white males who were in the process of stealing metal shelving.

Findlay PD asking public's help in identifying owner of vehicle involved in Walmart robbery

In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.

Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cricket store

Police are searching for at least four suspects wanted for breaking and entering at the Cricket Store on Monroe St. in west Toledo.

The time display on the surveillance video reads approximately 4:18 on Tuesday 9/19/17.

If you recognize the suspects you are asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

