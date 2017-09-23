Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cricket store

Police searching for four people who broke into west Toledo Cric - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police are searching for at least four suspects wanted for breaking and entering at the Cricket Store on Monroe St. in west Toledo.

In surveillance video posted to TPD’s Facebook page, four people whose faces are covered are seen ransacking the store, knocking over displays and trying with various levels of success to remove what appears to be the display phones that are attached to the tops of counters.

The time display on the surveillance video reads approximately 4:18 on Tuesday 9/19/17.

If you recognize the suspects you are asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

