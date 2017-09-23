5,000 walk and run in Findlay's Race for the Cure

It was a bigger celebration than usual for the Findlay Race for the Cure Saturday that garnered 5,000 participants for the fifth year anniversary.

“We’re trying to add more family fun this year and activities this year especially because it’s the fifth year,” said Leslie Schubargo, the special events race chair. “It’s not just the survivor that’s battling it it’s the families as well. So we want to support all of them we want everyone to see what the community feels for all of those survivors and their families.”

According to Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, five women die of breast cancer in northwest Ohio every week. It’s one of the highest killers of women, the leading cause being heart disease.

For Robin Ayers she is running in honor of her mother who she lost her battle to breast cancer in April 2017 after getting diagnosed only three months prior.

"It’s a personal challenge for me to run the actual race, I’m not a runner so it’s just keeping it one foot in front of the other and staying strong that’s what my mom taught me,” Ayers said. “I just knew that I needed to do everything that I could to personally improve and lower my risk of breast cancer and not complain while I’m doing it even when it hurts."

The races in Findlay and Toledo are the organization’s biggest fundraising events.

Their goal this year is to raise $1 million to help those in northwest Ohio gain access to health care.

The day is dedicated to “Supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, honoring the taken and never ever giving up hope”- the message adorning the race’s grounds at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

The color pink that women and men wore are reserved for survivors: People that were just diagnosed to those who have been in recovery for 30 plus years.

“To know that I’m running in her memory is really special to me,” Ayers said.

Toledo’s Race for the Cure kicks off Sunday, Sept. 24th at 9 a.m.

You can register for the Toledo race starting at 7:30 a.m..

