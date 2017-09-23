Toledo's professional teams show long time support for 'Race for the Cure'

A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This year's Race for the Cure in Findlay is taking place right in the middle of a September heat wave. Temperatures at race time will be in the 70s. By midday expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s under bright sunshine. This would be a hot and oppressive day right in the middle of summer, let alone in late September. Be sure to prepare for the conditions by drinking plenty of fluids and considering wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses.More >>
It was a bigger celebration than usual for the Findlay Race for the Cure Saturday that garnered 5,000 participants for the fifth year anniversary.More >>
A barn has been destroyed due to a massive fire in Bowling Green early Saturday morning.More >>
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at preventing puppy mills has been certified as a single ballot issue by Ohio's Ballot Board.More >>
