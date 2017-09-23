Toledo's professional teams show long time support for 'Race for the Cure'

Toledo's Susan G. Komen's race for the Cure is taking place Sunday morning in downtown Toledo.

During the race, survivors will build a ribbon on Fifth Third Field. But this isn't the first time the Mud Hens have shown their support.

Earlier this past summer, the baseball team hosted "Pink in the Park Night."

Supporters wore pink in honor of those who lost their lives to breast cancer or are currently battling. Along them, players wore pink jerseys to show their support.

The Toledo Walleye also showed support by raising funds for Komen of northwest Ohio. Nearly $33,000 was raised at "Pink in the Rink." That was the most that they've ever raised.

The event also supported community services like mammograms.

During the game, the Walleye also gave away two round-trip airline tickets, donated by Toledo Express Airport, to breast cancer survivors.

