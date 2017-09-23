Garage burned to the ground in north Toledo

President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
Ohio Senate Democrats say Republican legislative leaders are stymieing bipartisan congressional redistricting talks with "strong-arm tactics." Republicans reject the accusation.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A barn has been destroyed due to a massive fire in Bowling Green early Saturday morning.More >>
A barn has been destroyed due to a massive fire in Bowling Green early Saturday morning.More >>
A garage has been burned to the ground due to a fire that happened in north Toledo.More >>
A garage has been burned to the ground due to a fire that happened in north Toledo.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
President Donald Trump says National Football League owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>
Private schools, lawmakers and parents can't intervene in a lawsuit that challenges the use of public money in private schools.More >>