Garage burned to the ground in north Toledo

A garage has been burned to the ground due to a fire that happened in north Toledo.

The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Huron Street.

Fire crews said there are no reported injuries and no one was there at the time of the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation.

