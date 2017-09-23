Garage burned to the ground in north Toledo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Garage burned to the ground in north Toledo

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A garage has been burned to the ground due to a fire that happened in north Toledo.

The blaze happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 1400  block of Huron Street.

Fire crews said there are no reported injuries and no one was there at the time of the blaze.

The fire is currently under investigation. 

