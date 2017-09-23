Overnight barn fire in Wood County reignites on Saturday afternoon

A massive fire that destroyed a barn in Wood County early on Saturday morning reignited on Saturday afternoon and fire crews were once again called to the property.

The barn was engulfed in flames right before 5 a.m. on the 8500 block of Devils Hole Road near Luckey.

Troy Township fire crews say it's too early to determine the cause of the blaze or the reason it reignited.

There are no reported injuries or any loss of livestock.

There were ten local fire departments on scene that assisted with tackling the fire on Saturday morning.

