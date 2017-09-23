Barn engulfed in flames in Wood County

A barn has been destroyed due to a massive fire that happened in Bowling Green early Saturday morning.

The barn was in engulfed flames right before 5 a.m. on the 8500 block of Devils Hole Road.

Troy Township fire crews said it's too early to determine the cause of the blaze.

There are no reported injuries or any loss of livestock.

There were ten local fire departments on scene that assisted with tackling the fire.

